United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $311.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

