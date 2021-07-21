8,030 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $255.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

