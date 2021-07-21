DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in DaVita by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,298.92. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,620 shares of company stock worth $5,245,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

DaVita stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

