Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 317.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

