Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000. Colliers International Group comprises about 2.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $3,293,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,929. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.