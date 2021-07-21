Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 7,780 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 1.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,135,821. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $392.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,442. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

