BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.08. 16,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,859,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

