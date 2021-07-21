BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 16,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,859,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BOX by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

