Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $3.08 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,863 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,068,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $156.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

