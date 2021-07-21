Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $3.46 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,747 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $400.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.58.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.