Karpus Management Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,248,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,963,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,210,000.

AURCU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

