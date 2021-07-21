Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 227.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.39.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $348.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.52. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $172.91 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

