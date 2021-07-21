Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) PT at €12.62

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ORA stock remained flat at $€9.37 ($11.02) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,697,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.07. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

