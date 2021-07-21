Swap Market Cap Reaches $320,854.29 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $320,854.29 and $520.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swap has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00107816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00145625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,780.74 or 0.99777276 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,622,172 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

