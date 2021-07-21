Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is Aviva Holdings Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Aviva Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,456,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,580,334 shares during the period. Inseego makes up 28.6% of Aviva Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aviva Holdings Ltd. owned 23.78% of Inseego worth $215,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,961. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

