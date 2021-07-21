Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 8,055 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20. Insiders have sold 132,753 shares of company stock worth $4,223,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

