Name Change Token Market Capitalization Reaches $723,977.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $723,977.00 and approximately $124,001.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013974 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.99 or 0.00794264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 43,096,479 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

