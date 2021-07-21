FORA Capital LLC Purchases 3,899 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 476.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

