Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

