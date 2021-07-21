Karpus Management Inc. Invests $3.87 Million in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

