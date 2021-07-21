Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 799,525 Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 799,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 13.76% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

NASDAQ ISLE opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

