600,857 Shares in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAQ opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

