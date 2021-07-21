LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

