Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Shares of FOR stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 3,600 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.