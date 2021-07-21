Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 1,789,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

