Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.79. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$ EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR traded down $15.02 on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

