Analysts Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Guess’ reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Guess’ stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 60.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

