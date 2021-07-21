Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%.

Shares of SI traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.57. 18,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

