Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $574.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

