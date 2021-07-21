Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Decreases By 30.5%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HOCPY traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.40. 15,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.33. HOYA has a 1-year low of $94.44 and a 1-year high of $141.08.

Several analysts recently commented on HOCPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

