Short Interest in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expands By 26.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE MUR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

