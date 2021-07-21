Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,714.02. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

