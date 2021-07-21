SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.45. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 41,895 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

