Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,354,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

