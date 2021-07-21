Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 554,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $14,010,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

FN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

