Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUXA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,089. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

