Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CGIP remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,456. Celadon Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

