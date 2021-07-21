Tendies (TEND) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Tendies has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $619,430.96 and $10,563.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00788570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,751 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,751 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

