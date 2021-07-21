The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Coca-Cola updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.240 EPS.

Shares of KO traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. 541,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,562,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $56.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,776 shares of company stock worth $11,895,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

