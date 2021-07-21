D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Crown Castle International worth $102,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.34. 13,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,927. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.24.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

