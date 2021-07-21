D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,409 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $132,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $4,034,905 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.84. 55,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

