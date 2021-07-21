D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $270.12 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,225,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,120,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 6.36% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. 7,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

