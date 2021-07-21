BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading Up 35.9% This Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00788570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

