Massnet (MASS) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $43.07 million and $2.63 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Massnet has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00083397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00788570 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.