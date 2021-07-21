Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,058,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,465 shares of company stock worth $66,957,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

