Man Group plc Sells 37,885 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,885 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 722,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,823,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.