Man Group plc Has $11.12 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,321 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Keeton acquired 1,330,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

