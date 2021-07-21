California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 137 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $245.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.18.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $261,125.60. Insiders sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

