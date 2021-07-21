Head-To-Head Survey: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98% Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13%

This table compares Upwork and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $373.63 million 18.27 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -284.79 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.16 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -5.09

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $64.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.38%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Upwork.

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

