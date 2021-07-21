Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $57.16

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.16, but opened at $55.65. Autohome shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 8,043 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.66.

Get Autohome alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.